Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 594,100 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of VRCA stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.72. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.