Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 594,100 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.72. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

