VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.75. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

