Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$35.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.79.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.36. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 57.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,314.29%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

