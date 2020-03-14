Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

VOO opened at $247.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $225.81 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

