Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $150.00

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.00 and last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 69168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,354 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

