Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.