Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,498,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.