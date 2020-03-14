Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Purchases 45,000 Shares

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VLO stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,947,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

