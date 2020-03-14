Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.92. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,639,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

