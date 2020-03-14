US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

USWS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Well Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. US Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.70.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Well Services will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USWS. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,391,000. State Street Corp raised its position in US Well Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

