Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) Insider Purchases £18,420 in Stock

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) insider William Holland bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,420 ($24,230.47).

Shares of LON:UANC opened at GBX 265 ($3.49) on Friday. Urban&Civic PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.49. The firm has a market cap of $384.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Urban&Civic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban&Civic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

