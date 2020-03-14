Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Universal Display has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.
OLED opened at $145.52 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $132.82 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.45.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
