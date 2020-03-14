Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Universal Display has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

OLED opened at $145.52 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $132.82 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.45.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

