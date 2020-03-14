United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $23.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCBI. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

UCBI opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.27.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $27,545,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,480,000 after purchasing an additional 585,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,163 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,134,000 after purchasing an additional 240,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 197,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

