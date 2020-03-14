UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,150 ($15.13).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,236.25 ($16.26).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 940 ($12.37) on Wednesday. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 889 ($11.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,236.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,178.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -29.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.05%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 2,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

