Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $143.85 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

