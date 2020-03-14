Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,094 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 1,442.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 454.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 69.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $63.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

