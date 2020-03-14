Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of UAA opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

