Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,400 ($31.57).

ULE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,117.13 ($27.85).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 1,822 ($23.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,107.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,094.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

