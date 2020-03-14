Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,539,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $94,563,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from to in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.72 and its 200 day moving average is $255.24. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

