Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $58,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.79.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.24. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.