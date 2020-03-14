UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.81 ($148.62).

FRA SIE opened at €69.59 ($80.92) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.88.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

