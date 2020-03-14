UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €238.46 ($277.28).

ALV stock opened at €146.92 ($170.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €211.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €214.24. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

