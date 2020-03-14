UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,400 ($18.42).

SSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered SSE to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,461 ($19.22) to GBX 1,488 ($19.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,484.86 ($19.53).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.07) on Tuesday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,572.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

In related news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.