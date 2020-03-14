UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.51) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 322.73 ($4.25).

SLA stock opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.77) on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,627,453.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

