UBS Group Cuts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $86.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Ashland Global stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Ashland Global by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

