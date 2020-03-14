UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.81 ($10.24).

SHA opened at €5.66 ($6.58) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.56 and a 200 day moving average of €8.57.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

