UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €172.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €143.60 ($166.98).

HNR1 opened at €113.60 ($132.09) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €165.45.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

