UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €268.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €277.05 ($322.15).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €171.94 ($199.93) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €270.96 and a 200-day moving average of €278.81.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

