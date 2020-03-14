Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $1,219,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,781,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 180,500 shares of company stock worth $10,120,670 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

