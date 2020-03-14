Troy Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 16.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $455,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Microsoft stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

