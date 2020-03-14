Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $559.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

