TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Daniel P. Tredwell Purchases 5,000 Shares

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TriMas stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $33.45.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on TRS. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.
