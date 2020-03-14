TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Daniel P. Tredwell Purchases 5,000 Shares

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Daniel P. Tredwell bought 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TriMas stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 129.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRS. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

