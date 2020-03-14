TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.36.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $40,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

