Trane (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Trane stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

