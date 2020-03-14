Trane Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trane in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

TT stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trane has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

