Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,208 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,878% compared to the typical volume of 415 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 27.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.