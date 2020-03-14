Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 31,806 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,912% compared to the average volume of 397 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.