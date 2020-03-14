Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,661 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,044% compared to the average daily volume of 1,806 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NYSE CAH opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 677,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 592,779 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

