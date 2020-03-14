Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,947 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,493% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

