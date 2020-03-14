Traders Buy High Volume of Vereit Put Options (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,818 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,014% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vereit in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $7.04 on Friday. Vereit has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

