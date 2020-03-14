Tp Icap’s (TCAP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tp Icap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Shares of TCAP opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.63. Tp Icap has a 1 year low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 425 ($5.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 11.25 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. Tp Icap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

