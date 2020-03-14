Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TOU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.04.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$8.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$22.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,589,330 shares in the company, valued at C$157,355,325.93. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $262,941.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

