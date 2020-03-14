Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

Shares of TOT opened at C$2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.47 and a 52 week high of C$9.97.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$426,152.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,152.97. Insiders have bought 151,315 shares of company stock valued at $880,980 in the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.