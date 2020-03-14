Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,457% compared to the average daily volume of 208 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,196 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

