Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The Company holds interests in two oil and gas projects: the Marcelina Creek Field Development and the Coulter Field. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is headquartered in Houston Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Torchlight Energy Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:TRCH opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

