Timothy Tully Sells 6,580 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPLK opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.