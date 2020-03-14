Tim Weller Buys 85,000 Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) Stock

G4S plc (LON:GFS) insider Tim Weller bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £90,100 ($118,521.44).

LON:GFS opened at GBX 92.88 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26. G4S plc has a 12-month low of GBX 133.35 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. G4S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded G4S to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220 ($2.89).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

