Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156,175 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $57,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

