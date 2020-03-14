Thor Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THO. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

THO stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

