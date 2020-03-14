Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

